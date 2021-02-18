3,065 new coronavirus cases were reported tonight(February 18) in the latest update from the Valencian health ministry.

On a week-to week basis, that is a rise of 154 new infections compared to February 11 and breaks a sequence of substantial new COVID-19 case falls over the last week.

Today’s 3,065 figure is just over double the 1,530 total declared yesterday evening.

An additional 92 people have died from the coronavirus taking the total during the pandemic to 6,274 fatalities.

Hospital admissions are continuing to fall rapidly with 1,848 people admitted to regional facilities, a fall of 152 over 24 hours.

A week earlier, 2,806 people were being treated for COVID-19 in Valencian Community hospitals.

ICU cases now stand at 419, compared to Wednesday’s total of 436, and 561 on February 11.

41 new outbreaks have been reported in the region, with 27 in Valencia Province; 10 in Alicante Province; and four in Castellon Province.