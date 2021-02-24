JUST 530 new COVID-19 cases were reported today(February 24) in the Valencian Community, as this week’s daily infection figures continue to match early October levels.

The total is 299 lower than yesterday’s figure and almost two-thirds less than a week ago on February 17 when the number stood at 1,530.

63 deaths were reported today, which takes the pandemic total to 6,553.

Hospitalisations stand at 1,351, a fall of 121 in 24 hours, and 630 less than on February 17.

Three weeks ago hospital admissions stood on 4,083.

Intensive care patients now stand at 318, a drop of 26 in a day, and 118 less over a week.

18 new outbreaks were registered in the Valencian Community with seven in Valencia Province; ten in Alicante Province; and just one in Castellon Province.

The Valencian Government will tomorrow afternoon announce a reduction in restrictions to start next week.

They have promised a ‘prudent’ approach to re-openings of the hospitality and leisure sectors to minimise the chances of a ‘fourth wave’ of the coronavirus.