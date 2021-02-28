THE global pandemic has caused us all to change the way we do business, like the buying and selling of products and services.

The property market in Spain continues to experience high demand from foreign buyers, frustrated that they find it difficult to get over here at this time.

Nowhere has this been more evident than in Valencia. It is a high demand area due to having an international airport, fantastic infrastructure, and a cultured city with warm and friendly people.

Together with its beautiful ‘Blue Flag’ beaches and green countryside, there are house prices that are notably lower than Valencia’s neighbours in both Barcelona and the Costa Blanca.

It goes without saying that when buying a property, it is always recommended that you should come and inspect it personally before deciding to buy it. It is always a pleasure to show you some suitable properties personally and to try and answer any questions face to face.

However with the restrictions faced by the COVID pandemic, this has become more difficult of late.

SIMON CREED

Azahar Properties has therefore developed an answer to this problem which will meet the demand from foreign buyers to give them added confidence to realise their property dreams.

This is an option offered to allow people to buy a property confidently without them physically being able to come and visit it before buying it.

As our lifestyle and technology are always developing, we naturally find that video viewings are becoming more and more popular.

These videos come together with the knowledge a potential buyer can gain from a professional AIPP registered estate agent.

That agent knows the villa that you are after as well as the area, and of course has been round the building themselves.

Once you are happy with what you have seen on the video and all of the other other details that have been told to you by the estate agent with full transparency, you can then order a property survey made from an architect /tecnico here in Valencia.

There are many English-speaking Spanish tecnicos and architects in the area who will come and examine the property and undertake a full survey.

They will provide you with an official report certified by the college of architects of Valencia, so you have will even more confidence in the building’s structure and everything in it.

Perhaps even more reassurance then from what you would have got from a personal visit!

A cost of a property survey ranges between €250 to €500, which is far less than getting a flight over here and staying in a hotel.

Once you are happy with the villa and you have made an offer that has been accepted, you should then use a lawyer in the Valencia area.

This way the lawyer will be able to make the legal checks on the building themselves and they will speak to the relevant town hall regarding the property that you have decided to buy.

Once the travel restrictions are lifted or indeed if you had difficulties trying to get to Valencia due to work commitments, you will have the big consolation in knowing that your villa will be here ready for you to enjoy whenever you can get over.



