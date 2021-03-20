This summer, Fuengirola’s Sohail Castle will once again host a new edition of the Marenostrum Festival.

More than 30 artists, currently Spanish or Latino, are due to appear during the festival between July and September.

The Marenostrum Fuengirola music event is one of the most spectacular outdoor music venues in Andalucia and a clear and determined commitment of the Fuengirola City Council to promote live music since 2016.

This year, Fuengirola aspires to become ‘the European capital of open-air music festivals’ not only by offering more than 50 musical events for all types of audiences in an incomparable setting, but by pledging a security plan to guarantee compliance with all COVID-19 health and hygiene measures.

Major artists booked include Alejandro Sanz, Marc Anthony and Monica Naranjo.

The programme was announced this Thursday by Mayor Ana Mula who said that “thanks to important and conscientious security measures, last year turned out to be a success and a demonstration that cultural events, in times of the COVID-19 pandemic, can be safe.”

The festival, sponsored by Unicaja Bank for a fourth year running, will have concerts taking place on the grounds surrounding the Arab fortress and on a beach front stage.

For more information: https://marenostrumfuengirola.com/