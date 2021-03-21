TORREVIEJA is to host Spain’s first International Women’s Handball competition, this December.

Alicante Council is coordinating the event, which is expected to attract the best national and international figures in the sport, including Torrevieja’s Warriors team.

VENUE: 21 matches to be played at Torrevieja’s Sports Palace

The town’s Mayor of Sport, Eduardo Dolón, met with the province president, Carlos Mazón, and the president of the Royal Spanish Handball Federation, to discuss the event.

Mazón confirmed, “We are a perfectly qualified destination to host this, since in addition to having the appropriate facilities, we have a long tradition of great teams and outstanding players in the sport.”

He hoped that,”the Warriors will fight for an unprecedented feat: to get the longed-for gold medal.”

Torrevieja Sports Palace, with room for 3,300 spectators, will host 12 matches from December 1 to December 10 with eight teams participating.

The city will then host the main round, with six teams playing nine games.

Francisco V. Blázquez of the Spanish Handball Federation said, “Due to its history, its facilities and, above all, its commitment to sport, Torrevieja is the ideal destination to host the bulk of this competition.”

The 2021 World Championship, expanding to 32 teams instead of the usual 24, will be held in Spain for the first time with a huge presence by the sporting media.

Mazón highlighted the importance of media, confirming that TV coverage will be broadcast to more than 140 countries.

Dolón stressed the event’s importance to tourism, in that it, “catapults us to markets that are strategically of interest, such as the Scandinavian countries or Russia.”

