THE Balearic Government want to relax the nationwide law that makes face masks mandatory on beaches.

The new law, published yesterday in the Official State Gazette (BOE), states that masks are now mandatory in all public spaces regardless if the safety distance of 1.5 metres is met.

However, Balearic Health Minister Patricia Gomez said she has already appealed to the Spanish government for flexibility on this measure.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday afternoon, she said: “We believe that masks should not be worn on beaches if you are with people from the same household or if the safety distance can be respected.”

Gomez said that the Ministry has asked for ‘immediate clarification’ on if they can adjust the measure with an answer expected to be given later today.

It must be remembered that when face masks became mandatory across Spain last year, the Balearic Islands saw a surge in cancellations of holiday bookings by tourists.

At the time, the Confederation for Business Employers (CAEB) said the ruling, which meant that a tourist or local must wear the personal protective gear in all public spaces, would have a ‘detrimental impact’ on tourism.

According to the business union, the law would inevitably push tourists to choose alternative destinations where the use of face masks are not obligatory.

Meanwhile, police patrols have been stepped up in tourist hotspots across Mallorca.

With 522 flights scheduled to land on the island from Germany from today until April 5, the Balearic government said this was needed to ensure the rules were adhered to.

