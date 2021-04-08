SINCE first embarking on its vaccination programme last December Spanish authorities have always been very clear that jabs will be available to everyone living here regardless of their nationality, legal status or how they access heathcare in Spain.

But because of the decentralised nature of Spain, each of the 17 semi-autonomous regions have their own health authority which are in charge of how they roll out the plan to get everyone vaccinated.

So the way people access the vaccine will differ depending on where you live.

Foreigners living in Spain have been concerned over the lack of clarity over how people will be called up when their turn comes for the jab.

For those who are already registered within Spain’s public health system and access it via their local Centro de Salud, then things are pretty straightforward wherever you live in Spain.

In this case, your regional health service will contact you to make a vaccination appointment when the time comes for your “group” to be called – this is based on age range, whether you are in frontline healthcare or are considered a key worker or whether you have existing health condition to take into consideration.

But for those who are not in the public health system, either because they are not entitled to it or because they have private health insurance, then you will have to register and the process depends on where you live.

Here’s what we know so far, thanks to information given out by the British Embassy in Madrid.

“We know that some of you are concerned about how you will be able to get the Covid-19 vaccine in Spain – particularly those of you who don’t receive state healthcare,” the British Embassy said on their Facebook page Brits in Spain.

“We have received the following information from the Spanish regional healthcare authorities for those who are not registered for state healthcare and we continue to seek information for all regions. Please be aware that this is information from the Spanish authorities and is subject to change.”

Andalucia:

Andalucia health authorities have now set up a registration system to put your name down for the vaccine if you are not already registered within the public health sytem.

REGISTER HERE where you can download the form, fill it out and then drop it off at your local Centro de Salud. There is also a process for doing it online.

Balearic Islands:

Health authorities on the Balearic Islands have a dedicated phone line for foreign residents living in Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca or Formentera. Please call 971 211 999 to register, a phoneline that is in service Monday to Saturday between 7am and 9pm and on Sunday’s and bank holidays from 8am to 9pm.

Catalunya

Catalan health authorities have an online process for those who are on the padron (registered with Town Hall) but are not within the public health system.

You will have to apply for a TSI which can be down by downloading a form and taking it to your local Centro de Salud or by applying online.

All details can be found HERE

Murcia

Health authorities in Murcia have set up a dedicated registration system for those temporarily resident within the region or foreigners living there who are not in public health system.

You can apply online HERE or call 900121212

Valencia Region (Comunidad Valenciana)

You will need to go to your local health centre (centro de salud) to register in person. Here you will be given a provisional health card to cover the vaccination and any other public health needs.

Elsewhere in Spain

If the region you live in isn’t one of the above, then the regional heath authorities haven’t yet published a registration process for foreigners.

But if you have private health insurance you should get in touch with your provider as health authorities are coordinating with them to inform their clients on how to access the vaccine when their turn comes.

