AN estimated 150 people were hoaxed by a phone message telling them that they could go and get a COVID vaccination in Denia last night(April 19).

The summons popped up on WhatsApp.

It proclaimed that appointment-free jabs were available for people aged 70 from 8.30 pm at the Llunatics building in Denia.

Queues started to form from around 7.45 pm to receive a first dose.

Policia Local and Civil Protection officers at the scene were joined by Denia’s health councillor, Javier Scotto, who told the unexpected arrivals that they had been hood-winked.

Javier Scotto said: “Everybody understood what had happened and within a few minutes everybody went home.”

“I hope something like this is not repeated,” he added.

Denia’s health department has reminded everybody that people should only turn up for a vaccination if they have had a text message from the Ministry of Health or a phone call.

They added that all injections are being done within a co-ordinated programme and that residents should make sure that their contact details associated with their SIP health card are correct.

