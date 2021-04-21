TOURISM on the Costa Blanca, and Benidorm in particular, has been devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

A high-profile virtual conference starting tomorrow, April 22, will involve a dedicated platform for hoteliers to speak openly about their Covid-19 experiences, ideas and solutions sought over the last year.

‘Futurismo 2021’ plans an online panel discussion specifically called, “Great hotel debate: we are going to tell the truth.”

Emergency funding for the sector will also be discussed, and its role in the recovery of hospitality in the region.

Other topics on the agenda include some not directly related to tourism, such as vaccinations; the digital green certificate; measures & forecasts for this summer and the unifying of health measures in the European Union.

Debates are expected to involve the following:

President of the Hotel and Tourism Business Association (HOSBEC), Antonio Mayor;

President of the Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs of Costa del Sol (AEHCOS), José Luque;

President of the Mallorca Hotel Business Federation (FEHM), María Frontera;

President of the Madrid Hotel Business Association (AEHM), Gabriel García;

President of Grupo Fedola, Victoria López;

President at CEHAT and ASHOTEL, Jorge Marichal.

The 8th edition of Futurismo will take place on April 22 and 23 through the Facebook Live platforms, Futurismo YouTube and their Futurismo page www.futurismo.es

Registration to the event is entirely free.

