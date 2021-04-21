182 new COVID-19 cases were reported today(April 21) in the Valencian Community.

On a week-to-week basis, it is a rise of 22 and 76 more than yesterday, according to the regional health ministry.

The day-to-day Wednesday rise is in keeping with the trend in recent months which has always shown an appreciable increase on the Tuesday total.

The rise continues to be lower compared to those being experienced in other Spanish regions..

Seven additional fatalities were announced today, which takes the pandemic death toll to 7,270.

It means that 34 lives have been lost through COVID over the last seven days.

Hospital admissions continue to fall with today’s total at 281, which is an impressive reduction of 102 since April 14, and a drop of 13 since yesterday.

There are 64 people getting ICU care, a reduction of four over 24 hours, and nine less on a week-to-week basis.

Nine outbreaks were recorded in the region, with the largest in Orihuela consisting of 12 cases caused by socialisation.

The current package of restrictions in the Valencian Community ends on April 26 and any relaxations will be announced tomorrow.

An increase in hospitality opening hours is expected but the border closure and 10.00 pm curfew will be maintained until the State of Alarm expires on May 9.

