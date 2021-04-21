THE trial has begun for the British man accused of murdering an Irish tourist in Mallorca.

The 38-year-old Briton will stand trial alongside a 40-year-old Spaniard who is accused of covering up the tourist’s death.

Aaron Henderson, aged 30, suffered serious head injuries after he was attacked outside of a pub on the popular party strip of Punta Ballena in Magaluf on April 27, 2018.

The holidaymaker from County Derry died from a bleed on the brain in Son Espases hospital less than a week after the attack.

Initially, it was thought that Henderson had suffered injuries sustained from a fall until a witness came forward to police to reveal that he was kicked in the head by the 38-year-old defendant who worked as a bouncer in the pub.

With this information in hand, Guardia Civil requested the CCTV footage taken at the time of the incident from the 40-year-old-defendant, who was employed as the pub’s manager.

However, prosecutor’s say that the man failed to hand these over and invented a web of lies to protect his British employee.

Both defendants deny the charges against them.

Aaron Henderson died less than a week after he was attacked on the Punta Ballena strip

Henderson, who was on holiday with his girlfriend at the time of his death, was a father-of-four who worked for his family business in Coleraine.

After he died, in an interview with the Irish Times, his father Paul described his son as his ‘best friend’ and how he had rushed to his hospital bed after being notified about the attack.

He also said that ‘his world fell apart’ at the moment doctor’s explained that there was nothing that could be done for his son due to the massive bleed on his brain.

