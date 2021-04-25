DINERS searching for a touch of class on the Costa del Sol will be delighted that El Oceano is is now open for the 2021 season.

This family owned and operated oasis of laid back luxury is more than ready to welcome you at their fabulous seafront location.

Throughout April you can enjoy the coast’s number one beachfront dining experience with the hotel re-opening slightly later to guests in May.

The Oceano’s restaurant is well known for offering top-class cuisine, with each dish created with imagination and flair and served with attention to detail.

El Oceano Beach Hotel: a fabulous location

The stunning waterfront terrace menu presents some a la carte favourites, plus some more relaxed daytime options!

For those who simply want to unwind a little in a stunning location, the option is open to pop in to enjoy an expertly shaken cocktail or two.

And don’t forget the famous Sunday lunch with top class live entertainment all afternoon.

BEACHFRONT: The stunning El Oceano

Apart from the fabulous restaurant, it is also the perfect beachfront hotel, situated between Marbella and La Cala de Mijas, and offers an outdoor pool, pool bar, VIP sunbeds and the Martini Lounge.

And it helps that there’s always friendly and highly trained staff ready to offer impeccable service.

Meanwhile, the rooms, which were recently redesigned, are spacious and luxurious and give every guest a ‘feel good factor’.

Most of them are Ocean-Front Mini-Suites offering stunning views of the coast.

But for those who prefer to self-cater, there are 15 beautifully appointed south-facing studio apartments offering a little privacy, away from the main hotel. And don’t forget the hotel’s Penthouses.

They consist of four spectacular, private Penthouses, all with uninterrupted sea views.

Many of the rooms offer spectacular views of the North African coast, the Pillars of Hercules and the Rock of Gibraltar…and just under your nose, there’s a quiet, secluded beach, heaven!

El Oceano…where else!

Contact us now on

or call 952 587 550

More information www.oceanohotel.com