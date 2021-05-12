133 new COVID-19 cases were reported today(May 12) in the Valencian Community, according to the regional health ministry.

The key week-to-week comparison means there are 16 fewer cases than on May 5.

In keeping with recent months, the Wednesday total is once again up on the Tuesday figure which reported 99 new infections yesterday.

The infection rate for the Valencian Community is 35 cases per 100,000 people, compared to the national average of 180 cases per 100,000.

Five additional fatalities were announced today, two of which occurred in February.

The pandemic death toll now stands at 7,388, a rise of 34 over the last seven days, with most of those deaths dating back to the first three months of 2021.

Hospital admissions have fallen to 168, down by three since yesterday

It means that hospitalisations are down by 51 on a week-to-week basis.

There are 40 people getting intensive care for COVID which is the same figure as yesterday and four less compared to May 5.

