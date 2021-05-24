A British man walked away unscathed after his plane crashed into an orchard outside Bigastro on the southern Costa Blanca.

The unnamed pilot, said to be in his sixties, was forced into an emergency landing after his fuel tank sprung a leak at around 10.00 am on Saturday morning(May 22).

He spotted a dirt track in a gap between lemon trees and tried to put his plane down on it.

The plane crashed into a couple of trees which were destroyed along with the aircraft suffering substantial damage.

Guardia Civil and Bigastro Policia Local officers confirmed that the pilot had miraculously escaped without injury.

No more details were provided as to where the plane had flown from or where it was going to.

A fortnight earlier, a British pilot, Paul Lowry, died when his aircraft crashed into the sea off the Murcia coast at Cartagena.

