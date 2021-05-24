THE family of Michael Schumacher have reportedly purchased an expansive plot of land in Mallorca to build stables and raise horses.

According to Diario de Mallorca, the Formula One legend’s wife Corinna and his daughter Gina Maria spent €2.8million on the 13-acre plot in the upscale area of Puerto Andratx.

The plot is also only a stone’s throw away from the mansion Corinna bought from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez in 2017.

The mother and daughter’s goal, both who are keen equestrians, is to raise and ride around 20 horses on the newly aquired land.

Last year, it was leaked that Schumacher had been spending time at his Mallorca villa to recover from injuries sustained from a catastrophic skiing accident in 2013.

Although updates surrounding his health have been rare, the ex-wife of Formula 1 boss Flavio Briatore, Elisabetta Gregoraci, said in 2020 that a hospital had been set up inside the property to care for the former sporting star.

Schumacher won 91 races in a record-breaking F1 career before suffering a traumatic brain injury.

He was reportedly receiving €50,000-a-week treatment from a team of 15 physicians and nurses at his Swiss home after the acciden.

