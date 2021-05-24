WEEKEND COVID-19 case totals fell to their lowest level this month, according to the Valencian health ministry.

Figures released today(May 24), combined with a Saturday afternoon update, have recorded a total of 268 coronavirus infections since Friday.

That’s 119 lower than the previous weekend, which had been May’s highest.

Five deaths have been reported since Friday, but its not been made clear whether these are recent fatalities, or deaths from earlier this year.

The pandemic death toll in the Valencian Community stands at 7,420.

Hospital admissions due to COVID-19 could fall into double digits in the next week.

The latest total is 113, which is 15 fewer than last Friday and 46 less on a week-to-week basis.

32 patients are in intensive care, which is one less since Friday, and five fewer over a week.

2,485,534 people have received vaccinations in the region.

804,927 are fully inoculated through two doses or the single Johnson & Johnson shot.

