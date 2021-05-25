THE successful rollout of the COVID vaccination campaign in Castellon Province has cut the number of deaths from the virus by more than 96%.

Official figures show that nine people have died from acute COVID-19 infection in May, compared to the 219 deaths registered in February.

By the end of this month, an estimated 300,000 doses of the jab will have been administered in the province.

Benilde Domingo, 86, was the first person to receive a vaccine in Castellon on December 27 – right at the beginning of the third wave, the most fatal since the outbreak last year.

Over the following month, 171 patients died and more than 14,000 new infections were registered in the province, a situation that worsened in February.

The campaign started off slow with less than 18,000 jabs administered the first month, but it gradually picked up until reaching what is now known as ‘cruising speed’.

Just this week, up to 30,000 doses are expected to be inoculated throughout the area.

By prioritising over-80s and residents of caring homes, plus their carers, all nursing homes in the province were declared totally COVID-free in March while fatality figures fell sharply across the province.

