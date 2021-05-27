GUESTS at an illegal Alicante City party surrounded and threatened police officers who raided the venue.

Four people in their 20s have been arrested after a policeman was punched.

The party, which broke COVID-19 safety rules, was detected by a passing Policia Local patrol in the city centre.

Officers heard loud music blaring out of a building and checked out what was going on.

They discovered a large number of people dancing inside the undisclosed venue with no social distancing or mask wearing.

Things got out of control as the party-goers were encouraged by one or two people to ignore the police orders to disperse and to follow health safety rules.

The guests were egged on by the rabble-rousers to attack the officers, who they started to surround.

Scuffles broke out and one of the officers was hit.

Policia Local and Nacional reinforcements were called in to bring the situation under control, which included the arrest of the four main trouble-makers.

