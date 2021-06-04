SPAIN’S Health Minister, Carolina Darias, wants all children between 12 and 17 to be vaccinated before the start of September’s new school year.

Speaking today(June 4) to Cadena SER, Darias signalled that the government will submit the proposal to the Public Health Commission who are required to approve the measure.

Carolina Darias said:”Our idea is that some two weeks before the new school year, we will start the inoculation of our adolescent boys and girls.”

Her comments follow last week’s go-ahead from the European Medicines Agency for children between 12 and 15 to get the Pfizer vaccine.

Germany, France, Italy are planning or already have started inoculations for youngsters aged 12 and over.

Darias also told Cadena SER that ‘over 10 million people should have been fully immunised by this evening’.

She yet again repeated the government pledge that 70% of the population will be immunised by mid-August and that everything ‘was on track’ for that to happen.

