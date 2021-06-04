HOSPITAL admissions caused by COVID-19 reached their lowest figure of 2021 today(June 4) according to the Valencian health authority.

There are now just 110 people hospitalised for the coronavirus in numbers similar to almost a year ago.

Admissions are down by four over 24 hours and five fewer in a week-to-week comparison.

ICU patient numbers are 24, which is four less than yesterday, and the same total as seven days earlier.

No COVID deaths were announced today, leaving the pandemic death toll at 7,441.

That is a rise of nine over a week, with nearly all of the deaths dating back to five or six months ago.

New COVID-19 cases remain stable with 201 new infections reported in the Valencian Community.

That’s a fall of four compared to yesterday, but a 46 case rise on the indicative week-to-week comparison.

The increases are still very small compared to the crisis levels of last winter.

Low hospital admissions and deaths are regarded as the most important benchmarks as to how well the Valencia region is doing in the fight against the coronavirus.

READ MORE MOST UNDER 60s WANT TO STICK WITH ASTRAZENECA FOR 2ND JAB IN VALENCIA REGION

PEDRO SANCHEZ TOLD TO ‘USE DIPLOMACY’ TO GET COSTA BLANCA & SPAIN ONTO UK GREEN LIST

FOUR MAJOR COVID-19 RULE CHANGES FROM JUNE 7 FOR COSTA BLANCA AND VALENCIA AREAS