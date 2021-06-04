THE much-anticipated Palma International Boat Show has opened its doors at Palma’s Moll Vell.

Running until Sunday (June 6), the show not only marks the beginning of Mediterranean yachting season but is also the first on-site boat show in Europe in more than a year.

Over 185 boats and 227 exhibitors will finally have the chance to showcase their nautical equipment at this year’s show, after having to present their offer ‘virtually’ over the past few months.

Over 185 boats and Superyachts will be at this year’s Palma International Boat Show

Stretching over 80,000 square meters, the show will also include a separate ‘Palma Superyacht Show’ and designated refit and repair area. With yachts stretching over 24 metres and some of the world’s market leaders set to attend, Palma is said to be one of the most preferred nautical destinations in Europe.

Palma International Boat Show is open until Sunday 6 June. More information and tickets are available from their website.