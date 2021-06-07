THE usual weekend bump in COVID-19 cases has been announced today(June 7) by the Valencian Health Ministry.

A total of 416 new infections have been reported since last Friday, compared to 400 during the last weekend of May.

No new deaths or fatalities dating back to earlier this year have been declared since last week.

The pandemic death toll therefore remains at 7,441, an increase of seven in a week, mainly down to ‘historic’ cases from January and February.

As in the previous weekend, there was a jump in hospitalisations.

Today’s figure stands at 142, a rise of 32 on the Friday total.

The final weekend of May showed a 22 increase in admissions from 115 to 137.

ICU cases have gone up from Friday’s 24 to 28 today.

28 patients were in intensive care last Monday.

