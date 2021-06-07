PASSENGERS from the Scottish capital touched down on the tarmac on Saturday to a traditional welcome as EasyJet launches its landmark Scotland Gibraltar link.

The new twice-weekly service will form the British budget carrier’s first link between Edinburgh and the Rock and further increase Gibraltar’s air links to the UK as it aims to rebuild its summer season.

It also represents a milestone for the Rock as it forms its first links to Scotland, a link that has been promised since 2019.

The Minister for Tourism, The Hon Vijay Daryanani MP stood on the tarmac and welcomed the 150 travellers to Gibraltar, and was accompanied by traditional Scottish drummers donned in kilts.

The tourists were also greeted with Gibraltar branded gifts as they made their way to the terminal.

“I’m very pleased to finally see this service start. This was the first route that I secured to Gibraltar in December 2019” said Daryanani.

“It was due to operate last year but the pandemic delayed this. When the route was originally on sale it showed excellent forward demand and I have no doubt that it will be a great success.”

The service plans to carry over 27,000 passengers until October 5 on Airbus A319 and A320 aircraft with flights now available from £18.99.

Ali Gayward, EasyJet’s UK Country Manager commented, “Gibraltar is an important destination for easyJet and we’re focused on building our network sustainably and providing our customers with an excellent service through great value fares, a convenient schedule and more choice when they travel.”

