HUNDREDS of residents aged between 60 and 65 in the Valencia region are right now receiving text messages from the Health department cancelling their appointments for the second dose of the Astrazeneca COVID jab.

The first reports were made public yesterday evening (Tuesday June 8), as confused recipients who had been looking forward to completing their immunisation over the next couple of weeks were told that they would have to wait a bit longer.

Spokespeople for the Generalitat issued an immediate statement informing patients that they will shortly be sent another SMS with a new date, time and place for the second dose, timed to be administered 12 weeks after the first.

The confusion has arisen because the first people to be vaccinated with Astrazeneca within the 60 to 65 age range back in April were given their second appointment according to the previous guidelines, which established a 10-week wait between doses.

This meant that everyone who had their first jab during the first week of April were due their second one this week.

However, the guidelines have now been extended to 12 weeks between doses, so all appointments are being shifted back at least two weeks.

In addition, the Valencian Health department reports that many of these 60 to 65-year-olds received their first jab at local health centres or field hospitals, while the second doses are being scheduled for the 133 vaccination points now operative throughout Alicante, Valencia and Castellon provinces.

Sources also point out that many people aged 60 to 69 who were vaccinated with Astrazeneca were only given an appointment for the first dose, not the second, and are still awaiting a message regarding the second jab.

The Generalitat insists that no one will be left out or forgotten, and that the new appointments will follow very soon.

