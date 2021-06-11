ALICANTE’S Policia Local will launch a major operation this weekend to stop illegal outdoor drinking parties known as ‘botellons’.

It’s the first weekend since late October without night-curfew restrictions and authorities are fearing a spate of ad-hoc open air alcohol sessions among younger people.

300 Policia Local officers are being drafted in to stop the parties and to ensure that mask-wearing and social distancing rules are being followed.

The police will also carry out checks on venues to make sure that capacity limits are not being broken.

Officers will focus on familiar ‘botellon’ areas like the Old Town, the castles, and San Juan beach.

Beach patrols will also be ramped across Alicante’s five beaches to enforce health safety rules.

Alicante’s Security Councillor, Juan Ramon Gonzalez, said: “We will not lower our guard and the Policia Local will try to ensure that there are no setbacks to the progress made in fighting the pandemic.”

“We need to guarantee the health and safety of everybody,” the councillor added.

