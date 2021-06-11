FOUR Spaniards have been arrested on suspicion of organising a criminal network after police intercepted 181kg of hashish which was being sent from Malaga to Brussels.

Following investigations by the National Police, two men and two women, aged between 19 and 44-years-old, were arrested for buying, storing, preparing and transporting the drugs, which were hidden in parcels.

The hash was found in two separate shipments (105kg and 75kg), stored in the stuffing of cushions, which was concealed among other items, on shipping pallets.

According to the police, the criminals acquired the narcotics in Algeciras (Cadiz), before transferring the drug in small batches to an industrial warehouse in Marbella. There, the drugs were concealed amongst other merchandise.

During a search of the warehouse police also discovered packing materials and tools, a packing machine, and other elements for the preparation of the cargo. In addition, €400 was seized in cash.