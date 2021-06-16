A child was injured in the leg after shots from an air rifle were fired out of a car in the San Pedro del Pinatar area of the Mar Menor.

The seven-year-old boy was with a family member on Calle Chamartin in El Pagan yesterday afternoon(June 15) when he was hit.

The car sped off but the child’s injury was not serious and an ambulance took him to Los Arcos Hospital.

Eyewitnesses said a car full of people drove down the road and a round of shots came out of the vehicle.

They suggested that a compressed air rifle was used to pump out the shots.

The Guardia Civil are trying to track down the occupants of the vehicle.