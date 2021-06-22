By Elena Goçmen Rueda

A 64-year-old Spanish man has been arrested in Malaga for selling hashish wrapped as sweets to schoolchildren for €1 each.

Police say he specialised in selling doses of hashish at €1 to make drugs ‘more accessible’ to minors. 

National police officers started the investigation as part of an operation to improve security at schools.

They noticed youngsters making repeated trips to a home in Portada Alta during school breaks. 

Caramelitos
Hashish wrapped as sweets being ‘more accesible‘ to minors

Once they identified who was living in the property they realised that he was a drugs pusher.

Officers stopped youngsters – including schoolchildren – as they left the property and found the hashish disguised as ‘caramelitos.

Theory then got a court warrant to search the house where they found 50 grams of hashish in single doses, €22 and various documents. 

The arrested man has been handed into the custody of the courts.

