AN IBERIAN lynx cub has been killed after being run over in the province of Huelva.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development, the accident took place last Tuesday morning at around 7am, on the A-483 road at Acebuche, in the municipality of Almonte.

A statement from the Ministry has informed that the cub had been born this year, 2021, and was most likely one of the 23 Iberian lynx cubs born in 2021 at the breeding centers of El Acebuche, in the Doñana National Park (Huelva) and in Zarza de Granadilla (Caceres), however this will be confirmed once experts from the Andalucian Wildlife Analysis and Diagnosis Centre (CAD) have identified the body.

Road accidents are, according to the CAD, ‘the greatest cause of death for the Iberian Lynx’ with a record 22 lynxes killed last year due to being hit by cars.

In fact, sources from the ‘Life + Iberlince’ (2011/2016) programme, which involves a total of 19 institutions working towards the recovery of the Iberian Lynx species, stressed it was essential to promote a national plan that prevents the running over of Iberian lynx.

The last lynx to be run over in Andalucia was last month, May, when an adult male was fatally run over on the road connecting the municipalities of Aznalcazar and Bollullos de la Mitacion, in the province of Sevilla.

