1,410 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed today(July 1) in the Valencian Community by the regional health ministry.

That’s a rise of 476 cases on yesterday’s total.

A week-to-week comparison is not possible because no figures were released last Thursday because of the San Juan bank holiday.

On June 23, 379 infections were reported.

1,131 of today’s cases come from Valencia Province, with 150 in Alicante and Castellon climbing to 129.

Health Minister, Ana Barcelo, said: “We are concerned about the speed that infections are spreading, especially among younger people.”

“It is of upmost importance to take precautions and act with great responsibility,” she added.

Just two deaths dating back to January and April were declared today.

It means the pandemic death toll stands at 7,455, an increase of five fatalities in the last eight days.

Hospital admissions are climbing as COVID cases increase.

The latest hospitalisation figure is 151, up from Wednesday’s total of 127, and 57 more than on June 23.

Intensive care unit patients stand at 17 which is the same as yesterday and one more than on June 23.

