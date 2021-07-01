NEW COVID cases continue to spiral in Castellon Province and the first positives with the Delta variant have already been detected.

Yesterday (Wednesday July 30), up to 58 new positives were confirmed by PCR tests, with the total rising to 934 throughout the Valencia region.

The most affected town is Benicassim, where an outbreak of 40 cases has been reported among young people who were involved in the ‘macro-outbreak’ among students in Mallorca in June.

Several of the positives were found to be carrying the Delta strain, which confirms the variant’s presence in the area.

As the new cases mostly affect young people who have not yet been vaccinated, the rise in infections has not led to an increase in hospital admissions, with no fatalities reported in Castellon.

In a related development, it was announced today (Thursday July 1) that Villareal football stadium will be used as a mass public vaccination point during the second half of July.

Until now, the service had been running in the municipal Centro de Congresos, but from July 12 it will move to the Estadio de la Cerámica in order to offer a better service in the face of future heatwaves, as the congress centre does not have air conditioning.

It was also announced this week that all residents in the Valencia region looking to travel to the Balearic Islands are now required to present a negative PCR test if they are not yet fully vaccinated or have immunity after recovering from the illness six months before travelling.

Failure to do so will result in an obligation to have an antigen test at one of the official testing stations throughout the Balearic Islands within 48 hours of landing, as well as quarantining until the result is known.

