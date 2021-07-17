ONLINE retail giant Amazon has opened its new logistics centre in Alicante, with 60 full-time jobs created.

The 8,000 square metre facility is the company’s second in the Valencian Community following on from their first centre at Paterna.

The building is a high-tech construction using materials to maximise insulation and energy efficiency.

500 square metres of photovoltaic solar panels have been installed on the roof to generate 100 kWp of electricity.

Most of the lights inside are LED-based, with the numerous windows and skylights providing a large amount of natural light that will be balanced out, if needed, by artificial lighting.

The firm says the new base will also create over 300 positions for drivers employed in five delivery companies in Alicante Province.

Centre manager, Aida Villalobos, said: “We are delighted to invest in Alicante which will improve our service to customers and create dozens of jobs.”

