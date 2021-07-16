2,754 new coronavirus infections were reported today(July 16) in the Valencian Community.

Yesterday’s total was 2,543 and a week ago(July 9), the figure stood at 1,980.

No deaths from COVID-19 were announced today, leaving the pandemic death toll at 7,470.

It means that seven fatalities have been recorded in the last seven days.

Hospitalisations maintain their slow rise and stand at 432 today, 11 more than yesterday and an increase of 141 on a week-to-week basis.

A fortnight ago, hospital admissions stood at 174.

There are 59 patients in intensive care, which is a fall of two on yesterday’s figure, but 28 more compared to last Friday.

