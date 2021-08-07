A SPANISH vineyard has beaten the world’s finest to be named the best in the world to visit.

Herederos Marques de Riscal in Spain’s La Rioja region has been given the accolade by online drinks retailer, The Bottle Club.

Fifteen vineyards from around the world were ranked on a scale of 0-90, taking in different variables like the year established, size, distance to nearest city, cost of tour, bottle price, google review, accommodation, instagram hashtags and variety of wines available.

(Credit: The Bottle Club)

The highest score was awarded to Spain’s Herederos del Marques de Riscal, in Elciego, with 71.6, over 12 points higher than Bodegas Salentein in Argentina, which came in second place with 59.2.

Next was Antinori nel Chianti Classico, in Italy (59.1), followed by Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte in France (58.4), Delaire Graff Estate in South Africa (55.5).

Other countries to also make the top 15 list include Austria, Chile, New Zealand, Portugal, Uruguay and Germany.

In last place was Catena Zapata, in Argentina, with a score of 46.3.

Herederos del Marques de Riscal began operating in 1858, and was the largest vineyard in the study, spanning 985 hectares.

The vineyard has more than just great wine on offer as it boasts a hotel designed by Frank Gehry that was opened in 2002 and put the town of Elciego in the region of La Rioja firmly on Spain’s architectural map.

Marques de Riscal bodega hotel designed by Frank Gehry. Photo by Jun Lee on Unsplash

Tours of the vineyard start from €19 and they have a variety of red, white and rose wines available.

READ ALSO: