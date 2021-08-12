Picturesque locations in Madrid attract millions of tourists every year. The ancient history of the heart of Spain is felt in every corner of this never-stopping-to-develop city. Madrid is a unique mixture of the ancient architecture and modern technologies that make it very interesting to both art lovers and those who want to check out services that can be found exclusively here. Do you know that Madrid is the first city in Europe where they tested drone delivery? Now you know!

The beauty of Madrid is fascinating, so it’s no surprise that many people travel here to get the best photos and videos ever. With the plethora of picturesque locations that can explode your Instagram following, it may be tough to sort out the several that are worth visiting more than ever. Are you ready to find out what the best photo and video locations in Madrid are? Let’s get down to business!

How to Get Great Shots of Madrid Using Minimum Photo Editing Tools?

We all know that a good photo is the result of the professional skills of the photographer spiced up with the right photo retouching. How to minimize the need for editing photos and make them look great the moment you take them? Is this actually possible? Let’s see what you can do.

Find the Best Photo and Video Locations in Madrid

Great photos need exciting captions. The first location on our list will definitely impress you not only with its beauty but also with its history. The Temple of Debod, or as the Spanish call it, Templo Debod, is a unique sample of the Egyptian architecture found in the heart of the European capital. This Ancient Egypt temple was moved to Madrid in 1968 as a present from the Egyptian government. You’ll be stunned by the beauty of this building in the light of the setting sun. Want some romantics for your photos? You’ll definitely find it here.

Another location that guarantees a breathtaking shot is Plaza Mayor. Try visiting it at dawn, when it is still empty, to take great shots. Concentrate on details while not forgetting about the pomposity of the place. Try different angles and perspectives to get a photo you’ll feel proud about.

Palacio de Cristal is another location that can inspire you to shoot beautiful videos and photos. This is one of the most famous locations in Madrid. This building made of glass and iron decorated with ceramics and surrounded by Buen Retiro Park is a unique architectural piece. Take a chance and take photos from the outside and from the inside of the building – you will definitely love both.

Do you like theater as much as photography? Then you would probably like the following location. Teatro Real or Royal Theater is a more than 200 years old building, which was renovated in the 1990s with an unforgettable artistic atmosphere. Visiting their award-winning operas, you will not only enjoy the performance but will also be able to make great shots and videos.

Architecture in Madrid is breathtaking, but the atmosphere created by Madrid citizens is what makes Madrid so much loved. Where else can you feel life better than in the market? Mercando de San Miguel is a great location for making food photos and street photography. People, emotions, and beautifully displayed exotic fruits won’t let you leave the location without some great pics.

Choose the Right Time

Photographers know that light means much for a stunning photo. Some locations look breathtaking in the early morning, while others are better to be photographed at sunset. When visiting tourist locations to take beautiful photos in Madrid, you shouldn’t forget that you are not the only one who will be there. In some cases, the crowd can spoil a great shot, and you may need to wait minutes or even hours before the angle you’ve chosen for the photo will be clear of other people so that you could show the beauty of the place, not the backs and faces of other tourists. The best photos need the right time.

The Hardware Means Much

While thinking about locations, you shouldn’t forget about the photo and video cameras you are going to use for shooting. The hardware should be of good quality so that the beauty of the places you visit could be transitioned through the lens of the camera. A perfect option is a DSLR camera. You can use it for both taking photos and shooting videos.

If you don’t have professional photography hardware, don’t get disappointed. You can still get great shots using your smartphone camera; make the right photo settings, choose the best angle, and don’t forget about the light, then a beautiful photo of Madrid will definitely travel with you back home. A smartphone camera can also be used for shooting videos.

A DVD camera can become an alternative to the previous two options when it comes to video shooting. It allows shooting good quality video and is rather convenient to use. Modern camcorders allow transferring videos to your PC via a USB cable so that you can start video editing right after you get back from your trip. The only problem with DVD cameras is that they save videos in the VOB format. To watch them, you will need special software. Anyway, you can change the format to MP4 if there’s a need. Check out how to convert VOB to MP4 here.

Photo and Video Editing Software to Use

No matter how great you are at shooting, editing photos can make them look perfect. Who wouldn’t want that? To make your photos look juicier, deeper, and better overall, you will need to use some photo editing software. If you are an amateur and photo and video editing is not a common thing for you, you may like using Skylum photo editor. It is fully powered by artificial intelligence, so it won’t be much trouble for you to do some photo editing routine.

Those who are more proficient in photo and video editing will definitely like the tools offered by LWKS products and FXhome. FXhome has no free products, while LWKS has a free version with a rather limited number of features. The paid versions of both software give much more space for creativity, so it’s up to you to decide which one is better for you.

Summing Up

Photos and videos are great ways to store your memories. Making some effort to find the best locations and choose the right time for shooting, you can make your memories look beautiful, and quality photo and video editing software can only help you with that.