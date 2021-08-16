COVID-19 infections recorded another significant drop in the Valencian Community according to figures released today(August 16).

The slight caveat is that part of the fall could be down to reduced reporting since today is a bank holiday.

The regional health ministry reported 2,879 new coronavirus cases since last Friday, compared to 4,139 a week ago(August 9).

The August 2 total was 6,645 infections.

The recent new trend of more COVID-19 cases in Alicante Province as opposed to Valencia Province is being maintained.

Nine deaths have been reported in the last week, taking the pandemic death toll to 7,575.

That’s a rise of 40 since August 9, and it is one indicator that has been rising slowly in recent weeks.

Unless there is a reporting lag caused by the bank holiday, there is a big change over hospital admissions.

576 are hospitalised which is only three more than Friday’s total.

It’s 92 less than the previous Monday and bucks the trend of recent weeks where the start of week always records a significant rise in hospitalisations.

Intensive care patient numbers are 91, a fall of four since Friday, and 24 fewer on a week-to-week comparison.

A new 68-strong list of municipalities with night curfews comes into force tomorrow in the Valencian Community.

There’s also a relaxation on the ten-person maximum limit for indoor and outdoor gatherings in areas that do not have a curfew.

That change though will not apply to hospitality businesses irrespective of area.

