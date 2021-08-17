BY now most of us are counting the days until the heatwave ends as the country continues to sizzle in record-breaking heat.

With the rise in temperatures, it’s likely you might feel a little run down – and find yourself taking an extra-long siesta to escape the sun.

In fact, more than a third of us admit to suffering from some sort of summer health woe, especially in the soaring heat. Indeed, so common is this phenomenon that it’s been called ‘leisure sickness’ by scientists.

It may take the form of a cold or migraine during the first few days of your holiday or maybe you feel stuffed up and unwell when you wake up in the morning.

But did you know it could be your aircon that is causing you to get sick?

We all know that germs are easily spread on planes – colds are more than 100 times more likely to be transmitted on a plane than in normal daily life, according to the Journal of Environmental Health Research.

But what about once you land? Or even if you are lucky enough to live in Spain? Sadly, you might still get a sore throat if you are tempted to crank up the air con in your hotel or apartment.

Air conditioning extracts moisture from the air, causing it to dry out our throats, along with the lining of our nose, which is coated with a layer of mucus to protect against infection. Cooler air may help viruses establish themselves.

This means you might get a sore throat but sometimes you will also experience a burning sensation or persistent cough.

Sudden changes in temperature can cause inflammation of the laryngeal mucosa and cause laryngitis.

Tips to prevent a sore throat

These are the measures recommended by doctors to avoid throat problems during the summer:

Avoid prolonged use of the air conditioner.

Avoid sudden temperature changes.

Carry out adequate and constant hydration.

Use humidifiers.

Follow a balanced diet.

Hygienic measures to avoid contagion, such as hand washing.

