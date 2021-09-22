AUTHORITIES in Valencia are studying proposals to introduce a ‘Covid passport’ to be shown on entry into nightclubs from as soon as October 9.

Regional president Ximo Puig announced that his government is looking into plans to establish a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination certificate to be shown at nightclubs as part of a loosening of restrictions as infections drop.

The details have yet to be confirmed but it is likely that any certificate will have to show that at least one of three scenarios applies to the bearer: that they have recovered from coronavirus, that they have tested negative for Covid using an antigen test, or that they have been fully vaccinated.

Puig has faced strong criticism from hospitality business owners over a lack of consultation over Covid measures, which are due for review on September 27.

Ximo Puig apuesta por activar el 'pasaporte covid' en ocio y hostelería a partir del 9 de octubre https://t.co/B0ZTszl4yz — El Periódico Mediterráneo (@epmediterraneo) September 18, 2021

But Puig has now pledged to open “dialogue with business to see where it (covid passports) can be implemented and under what conditions”.

Business leaders have warned that the continued early closing hours not only are hugely damaging to the economy but forces revelers out onto the streets for ‘bottelons’ instead.

Not only do these street parties increase the likelihood of coronavirus outbreaks but also pose a security threat.

“A problem that is spreading throughout the Community as a viral phenomenon in which fights, robberies, knife attacks and sexual assaults occur,” complained a spokesman from hospitality business association CEOH.

“And the most alarming thing is that it is happening without the active intervention of the police and security forces,” he added.

Valencia is not the only one of Spain’s regions that is considering the introduction of COVID-19 passports as a way to fully reopen nightlife venues.

Galicia has already announced plans for a COVID-19 passport and Catalunya, Cantabria and the Canary Islands have all confirmed it is under consideration.

Earlier this month, in response to the bid to introduce the measure in Galicia, Spain’s Supreme Court ruled that Covid certificates could be used to access certain venues..

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, confirmed that Spain’s central government doesn’t support the need for Covid certificates to access bars, despite the ruling of the Supreme Court.

Valencia only scrapped its night time curfew on September 7 when closing time was set in bars and restaurants for 12.30am while nighttime venues can remain open until 3am, although only with half the usual number of people allowed.

Dancing currently remains banned.

READ ALSO: