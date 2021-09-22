A SEARCH is underway in Mallorca for a 15-year-old British girl who lives with her family in Palma and has gone missing.

The teenager, Emina Ilora Alice Winterbottom, was last seen on August 31, and her parents alerted the police when she didn’t return home.

Sources at the Policia Nacional, the force leading the investigation, said they consider this case to be “disturbing and of the highest priority.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the girl’s whereabouts to call 091 as soon as possible.

A missing notice was also issued by SOS Desaparicidos which described her as having ‘long chestnut hair and big green eyes’.

