ALICANTE-ELCHE Airport has instantly bounced back from the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, according to AENA.

More than 180,000 tourists will be using Costa Blanca’s biggest airport in the next five days with over 1,200 flights.

Some 296 on Saturday, October 9, alone are scheduled

ALMOST RECORD LEVELS: Alicante-Elche Airport

This places the transport hub not only in pre-pandemic figures but very close to the numbers enjoyed in 2019, the best historical year for the tourism for Alicante province.

Compared with the same period in 2020, when the country was in the midst of lockdown without a vaccine or holiday-makers, there were only 511 flights.

Information from AENA also shows the average occupancy of planes is now up to 70%, a marked improvement from the 50% seen during the summer.

They state that the return of British tourism is key and, for the moment, the rest of October and November provide promising figures, considering it is viewed as the low season by many.

