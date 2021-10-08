The XXXI Andalucian Championships of the Purebred Spanish Horse showcases in Jaen.

As of yesterday, Thursday, October 7, Jaen is home to the XXXI Andalucian Championships of the Purebred Spanish Horse (PRE) where 40 stud farms and 80 horses have come together to exhibit the best PRE in the region.

The championships are being held at the Institucion Ferial de Jaen (Ifeja) and will run for four days, coinciding with the ANCCE Cup for Working Equitation, that will take place over the weekend.

Both events have been organised in close collaboration with Caja Rural de Jaen, as the main sponsor, and also with Jaen City Council and serve as a ‘prelude’ to the programming of San Lucas, the iconic horse racing along the beaches of Sanlucar de Barrameda in the province of Cadiz. An event which dates back to the year 1845.

According to Jose Antonio Becerra, president of the Aaccpre (breeders of the Andalucian Purebred Spanish Horse ), the Andalucian Purebred Spanish Horse Championship has a ‘long history’ and has established itself as one of the most important thoroughbred Spanish horse competitions in Spain.’

“An event where more and more stud farms, both from Andalucia and from outside the community, are interested in participating.” he said.

Jaen a city famous for its Carthusian horses (considered to be the purest strain of Andalucian horse), flamenco and, most of all, its sherry wine, and the event will come as a much needed boost to local commerce after over 20 months of economic crisis due to COVID-19.

All the information about this 31st edition of the Andalucian Purebred Spanish Horse Championship can be consulted on the official website https://www.ifeja.org/campeonato-andalucia-pre/

