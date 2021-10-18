4 bedroom Villa for sale in Finestrat with pool - € 545,000

Villa Finestrat, Alicante 4 beds 4 baths € 545,000

The residential complex is located in one of the most charming spots of the Levantine coast balcony of Finestrat surrounded by mountains and with privileged views towards the coast of Benidorm. . Complex of 15 spacious villas with plots of between 428 m2 and 776 m2 with possibility of up to 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The Villas integrated in the mountainous landscape of Finestrat, have been built with the aim of making its users enjoy the natural environment that surrounds it and the facilities that are around them as are 3 golf courses, 2 theme parks and attractions and the beautiful beach… See full property details