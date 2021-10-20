8 bedroom Villa for sale in Salinas with pool garage - € 225,000

Villa Salinas, Alicante 8 beds 3 baths € 225,000

We are often asked for properties for two families or a property that has a large annex on level ground and this property answers all the questions as it is two semi-detached villas that have had the dividing wall removed but offer two accommodations one with four bedrooms and the other with two bedrooms with each having a kitchen, a bathroom, and separate toilet and large lounge/dining rooms. If that isn´t enough accommodation then there is a separate self-contained Casita with 2 Bedrooms, one of which is upstairs with its own access. The location is excellent, a short drive to the town of… See full property details