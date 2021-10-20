A BRAND new radio device network has been set up for the local police cars of San Fulgencio in the Vega Baja region of Costa Blanca, an area vulnerable to flooding.

San Fulgencio includes La Marina Urbanisation within its boundaries, the popular neighbourhood with the highest concentration of British expats in the area.

SAN FULGENCIO POLICIA LOCALE: Devices fitted, personnel trained and ready to go

Installed at a cost of €10,000, the new devices will allow agents to connect and be part of the COMDES network, the general infrastructure for mobile emergency communications and security in the Valencian Community.

The network consists of a radio station and thirteen portable devices, considered by the mayor Jose Sampere as, “a fundamental tool for the coordination of actions in case of emergency, such as the floods produced by the DANA of 2019.”

Sampere went on to explain that the devices have end-to-end encryption to ensure privacy of communications, excellent audio quality and a battery life of up to 16 hours, that “will allow better communication and coordination of actions with the firefighters, health services and Civil Protection.”

San Fulgencio Local Police have already received training so the devices will be incorporated with immediate effect.

In addition, funding has been released to add two (leased) cars to their fleet of vehicles, one in use now with another to follow by the end of the year.

Sampere stressed the importance of having, “a well-equipped police unit with the right tools since it is the only way to ensure that they can correctly perform their functions while ensuring the safety and security of all the citizens of San Fulgencio.”

