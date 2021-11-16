2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Finestrat with pool garage - € 179,900

Townhouse Finestrat, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 179,900

Brand new semi-detached house with modern architecture and wonderful views of Benidorm´s skyscrapers , the Mediterranean Sea and the mountains. A home full of luxury details and a surprising price. The property is the CENTRAL MODEL of the Panoramic Urbanization, which has 127m2 built, distributed in 2 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen, living room, a 21m2 patio with terrace and artificial grass, two terraces on the first floor and a magnificent solarium of 29m2. Includes garage space. On the ground floor the kitchen: the living room, a bathroom and the courtyard , where a private pool or… See full property details