A BRAND NEW swing installed for the sole use of wheelchair-bound people has been damaged by large numbers of able-bodied children using it.

The facility at the Natural Park of El Recorral was added to others so that anyone with mobility problems can enjoy the environment.

However, on Sunday November 13, the swing was used by a large number of able-bodied children at the same time, causing expensive damage to the framework and mechanism.

DAMAGED: Brand new swing in natural park

Bonfires were also lit outside the designated areas, causing damage to the flora and putting the whole enclave at risk.

Rojales City Council are now asking that everyone complies with the clearly-posted rules.

Even those signs and posters were torn down by the culprits.

Sources say the swing was, “full of children without mobility problems all morning.”

The council insists public facilities, especially those for people with imnpaired mobility, is important.

A spokesman said, “They are made to improve spaces and the quality of life for all. They are facilities for which we all pay. Therefore we ask for respect.”

