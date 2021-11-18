ORIHUELA City Council is to commemorate Universal Children’s Day on Sunday, November 21.

Local Councillor for Social Welfare, Almudena Baldó, announced the event to be held at the Gabriel Miró Glorieta, from 10:30am onwards.

FUN FOR KIDS: On Sunday November 21

He said of the event: “We have organized a special day with the aim of raising awareness of children’s rights and raising awareness of this important date.”

A number of different activities will take place for children: a face painting workshop, balloon twisting, inflatables and a musical called “Salta”.

Baldó went on to invite all families from Orihuela and neighboring municipalities, “to join this day dedicated to the smallest but [also] give visibility to Universal Children’s Day.”

