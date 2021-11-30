THIS year has been arguably one of the most difficult for British people wanting to buy in Spain, but some destinations have had a much bigger increase in online interest.

Even without the various Covid-19 restrictions, everyone has had to suffer the multiple challenges of Brexit and the numerous ramifications.

Estate agent, Right Move, has revealed that Mallorca has been the most sought after place this summer when it comes to getting a property abroad.

The Costa del Sol was the second most desirable place in Spain to buy.

Islands featured very highly, as Ibiza was third in the list, Tenerife was fourth and Menorca was fifth.

Indeed, the Balearic isle had climbed from 11th most popular last year to fifth in 2021.

Using search data from their own website, Puerto Addaya (Menorca), had the highest increase from one year to the next (104%).

Data was gleaned from the months of June, July and August 2021.

Alex Solomon, Director of Rightmove overseas, said: “After a difficult start to the year due to the travel restrictions, we have seen how searches and interest in a property abroad have returned to take off once these restrictions have been relaxed.”

Continuing: “The data clearly highlights how the possibility of traveling again has inspired buyers to pursue a life abroad, and we hope this level of interest will continue as traveling and visiting potential homes abroad become easier. ”

Daniel Arenas Oe, partner of the Mallorca site, said: “The Mallorca property market is characterized by a huge variety of products; there is something for all tastes and budgets.

He revealed that the island’s capital city of Palma lost little market value compared to other European cities.

Keen to promote Mallorca, he said: “With an ideal climate, an excellent infrastructure and stable air connections, the island has probably been the most attractive destination for many international buyers.”

Now and in the future, one of the key difficulties is the access of the local population to housing without limiting the international buyer.

Most searched-for places in Spain, summer 2021

Majorca Costa del Sol Ibiza Tenerife Minorca Alicante Lanzarote Marbella Malaga Murcia

• Searches of places abroad comparing June, July and August 2020 with June, July and August 2021

