SOME six million international tourists visited the Balearic Islands in the first 10 months of the year.

This was an increase of 261% compared to the same period in 2020.

Nationally the islands were the most popular destination, followed by Cataluña with 4.6 million (up 23,5%) and Andalucia with 3.4 million (32,3%).

MALLORCA: The Balearic Islands saw 6 million visitors in 10 months

In total, more than 24.8 international tourists visited Spain in the period.

This is 39.3% more than the same period last year, where spending by foreign tourists shot up by 47.9% – reaching €27,526 million.

In October alone, Spain was visited by more than 5.1 million international tourists, 402.7% more than October 2020.

They spent €5,587 million, an increase of 546.3% compared to 2020.

Last month the Olive Press reported how hotels in the province of Malaga had managed to stay open due to an influx of international tourism.

Malaga hmanaged to keep 95% of its hotels open, 35% more than at the end of June. This figure is the highest the province has recorded in the last five years.

According to the Costa del Sol Hotel Business Association (Aehcos), the recovery of international flights to Spain in the autumn months extended the summer season towards all-year-round tourism.

