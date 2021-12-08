Dad in Spain arrested in connection with killing paedo pal after daughter accused neighbour of sexual assault

A DAD has been arrested over the death of a man following a fight at Estepona cafe over the alledged sexual assault of his daughter.

The 57-year old victim died in the operating room after suffering a ruptured spleen caused by the attack in the Costa del Sol town on November 4.

The 49-year-old father allegedly kicked the victim with steel-toed boots after the pair got into a rammy shortly after 12.30pm.

Approaching his former neighbour, the enraged dad hit his ex-pal from behind, sending him crashing to the ground and proceeded to kick him several times.

According to witnesses, the devastated father referenced the sexual assault of his little girl – which was reported to police in 2017 – as he beat the man.

Cafe customers then managed to intervene and stop the attack and both men left the scene.

Days later the 57-year-old began to feel unwell at home and his partner called an ambulance.

He suffered a cardiac arrest shortly after being admitted to hospital and was rushed into emergency surgery where the doctors operated on his spleen but died in the operating room.

Police then detained the 49-year-old dad for his alleged responsibility in the attack and charged him with reckless homicide.

He is currently in custody at the Estepona Police Station and will be brought to justice this Wednesday (December 8).

The harrowing incident took place four years after the girl opened up to her parents about the sexual abuse she had allegedly suffered as a child the hands of the long-time family friend.

READ ALSO: